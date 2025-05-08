Shipping Within the USA and Gift Cards
Other Drinks
Bottled Drinks
Coca Cola Sparkling Soft Drinks
20 Fluid Ounce Bottle$2.69
Smart Water
20 Fluid Ounce Bottle$2.99
Gold Peak Bottled Teas
18.5 Fluid Ounce Bottle$3.29
Monster Energy Drinks
16 Fluid Ounce Can$3.50
Minute Maid Lemonade Drinks
20 Fluid Ounce Bottles$2.49
Minute Maid Juice Drinks
12 Fluid Ounce Bottles$2.49
Core Power Protein Drinks
14 Fluid Ounce Bottles$4.75
Fairlife UFM Milk
14 Fluid Ounce Bottles 2% Milk$3.95
Tum-E Yummies
10.1 Fluid Ounce Bottles$2.29
Peace Tea Just Peachy$2.99
Vitamin Water$2.69
Hot Tea
Hot Chocolate White
Hot Chocolate Dark Chocolate
Baked Goods
Pastry
Jumbo Cinnamon Roll
Large Cinnamon Roll with White Butter Cream Frosting 300-500 Calories$4.35
Jumbo Cinnamon Rolls - 1/2 Dozen (may order ahead for freshness)
Large Cinnamon Roll with White Butter Cream Frosting 340-500 Calories each$14.95
Jumbo Cinnamon Roll - 1 Dozen (may order ahead for freshness)
Large Cinnamon Roll with White Butter Cream Frosting 340-500 Calories each$28.95
Donuts$1.50
Donuts - 1/2 Dozen$8.50
Dozen Donuts - Baker's Dozen$17.75
Scone$3.50
Baked Goods
Pepperoni Rolls
Large roll of soft bread, slightly brushed with butter while warm, with a pepperoni center. 360 Calories$2.75
Pepperoni Rolls - 1/2 Dozen (may order ahead for freshness)
Large roll of soft bread, slightly brushed with butter while warm, with a pepperoni center. 360 Calories Each$14.00
Pepperoni Rolls - 1 Dozen (may order ahead for freshness)
Large roll of soft bread, slightly brushed with butter while warm, with a pepperoni center. 360 Calories Each$24.95
Gluten Free Cinnamon Coffee Cake - piece
Gluten free flour, brown sugar, eggs, vegetable oil, milk, flavoring, with pecans and butter cream glaze. 365 Calories$4.25
Gluten Free Cinnamon Coffee Cake (may order ahead for freshness)
Gluten free flour, brown sugar, eggs, vegetable oil, milk, flavoring, with pecans and butter cream glaze. 365 Calories per serving. Serves 9$18.95
Giant Cookie
Selection From Fresh Baked of the Day$2.35
Cookies - 1/2 Dozen
Selection From Fresh Baked of the Day$12.95
Cookies - 1 Dozen (may order ahead for freshness)
Selection From Fresh Baked of the Day$24.25
Cake - Single Slice
Selection From Fresh Baked of the Day$4.65
Cakes - (may order in Advance for Freshness)
Call for pricing based on the type of cake
Bread Pudding with Caramel Sauce
A delicious bread pudding with nutmeg flavoring, raisins and topped with a caramel sauce. 377 Calories$5.75
Gluten Free Bread Pudding with Caramel Sauce
A delicious gluten free bread pudding with nutmeg flavoring, raisins and topped with caramel sauce. 377 Calories$6.25
Egg, Sausage, bacon and Cheese Crustless Quiche
A filling breakfast quiche made from eggs, bacon, ham, sausage, and cheese. 455 Calories$5.50
Gluten Free Quiche Egg, Sausage and Cheese Crustless
A filling breakfast quiche made from eggs, crumbled sausage, cheddar cheese and chunks of gluten free bread. 455 Calories$4.95
Carrot Cake - Single Slice$5.25
Super Bowl Special Cupcakes
One dozen cupcakes decorated in a football theme for the Super Bowl Weekend.$15.00
Packaged Coffee & Merch
Retail Mugs & Tumblers
Ceramic Coffee Mug White 12 ounce
Ceramic Coffee Mug White 12 ounce
$10.95
Ceramic Coffee Mug Holiday Gingerbread 12 ounce$12.95
20 Ounce Tumbler - White$19.95
20 Ounce Slim Insulated Tumbler - Holiday Gingerbread
20 Ounce Slim Insulated Tumbler - Holiday Gingerbread
$21.95
40 Ounce Insulated Tumbler
40 Ounce Insulated Tumbler
$35.95
Shirts
Make at Home Gluten Free Mixes
Magnolia Gluten Free Mixes
Magnolia Gluten Free 14 ounce mixes to make at home! $7.25
Carriage House Dish Towels
Carriage House Dish Towel
Carriage House Dish Towel
$13.95
Carriage House Chef Apron with Logo
White Chef's Apron with Carriage House Logo
White Chef's Apron with Carriage House Logo
$22.95
Bagged Coffee
House Reserve Coffee - Light
House Reserve Coffee - Light
A light to medium blend that is balanced and smooth to be enjoyed by sitting back and relaxing. $18.95
Farmer's Morning Coffee - Medium
Farmer's Morning Coffee - Medium
Famer's Morning - This coffee is a bold medium roast of beans from the highlands of Bali, Indonesia and Rainforest Alliance Certified. Local farmers were provided coffee seed stock after a volcano blast in 1963 to encourage growth of the coffee agriculture. Pesticides and chemicals are illegal to use on any of the crops there. We proudly support farmers and agriculture. $18.95
Thank you Coffee - Dark
Thank you Coffee - Dark
Thank You - Our dark roast with a taste of honey spice $18.95
Mountain Top Coffee - Colombian Supremo Bean with Dark Italian Roast
Mountain Top Coffee - Colombian Supremo Bean with Dark Italian Roast
Mountain Top -A very, very dark Italian roast. This is a single origin, high mountain grown, fair-trade coffee bean from Colombia. The Supremo bean can be roasted without becoming bitter, resulting in a smooth coffee. Start your day on the Mountain Top! $18.95
Decaf - Mountain Water Coffee - Medium
Decaf - Mountain Water Coffee - Medium
Mountain Water - Medium Decaf a wonderful coffee with no after taste. $18.95
Chillin' - Medium-Dark Cold Brew Coffee
Chillin' - Medium-Dark Cold Brew Coffee
Chillin'- Medium/Dark Cold Brew with Hints of Apricot, Citrus and Honey. $18.95
Flavored Cozy Caramel, Vanilla, Rum Coffee - Medium
Flavored Cozy Caramel, Vanilla, Rum Coffee - Medium
Cozy, Caramel, Vanilla, Rum Flavored Coffee -Enjoy this alcohol, gluten, allergen, and sugar free coffee by a warm fire on a snowy day or iced in the summer. The Colombian Supremo beans are roasted in small batches and then flavor combinations added with no artificial flavoring. This coffee is wonderful with a cinnamon roll or dessert! $19.95
Espresso Blend- Wolf Creek Falls Coffee -Medium
Espresso Blend- Wolf Creek Falls Coffee -Medium
2 fluid ounces of espresso from Wolf Creek Falls - Medium wash processed beans with a taste of caramel and stone fruit. $18.95
Christmas Creme - decaf
This premium South American coffee is a Swiss Water Processed blend of vanilla and custard caramelized sugar flavors. Great for a holiday, relaxing by the fire, or iced on warmer days.$20.95