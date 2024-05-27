Welcome to Carriage House Bakery & Foods
We're preparing to welcome you.
See What We're Serving
Coffee & Teas
Indulge in the rich aroma and smooth taste of our freshly brewed coffee and teas —a perfect pick-me-up for any time of day.
Baked Goods
Savor the irresistible flavors of our daily selection of baked goods —an experience sure to delight your taste buds. Also offering gluten-free options.
Breakfast & Lunch
Experience the convenience and deliciousness of our daily breakfast and lunch specials. Perfect for fueling your day with goodness on the go.
Welcome!
Carriage House Bakery & Foods is nestled along the scenic Aurora Pike near Aurora, West Virginia. Step into our cozy haven where the aroma of freshly brewed coffee mingles with the irresistible scent of oven-fresh baked goods.
At the Carriage House, we take pride in offering a delightful selection of treats, from flaky croissants to decadent pastries, all lovingly crafted or prepared in-house. Whether you're craving a buttery morning indulgence or a sweet afternoon pick-me-up, we have something to satisfy every palate.
In addition to our delectable pastries, we also serve grab-and-go breakfast and lunch options, perfect for busy days when you're on the move. From wholesome breakfast sandwiches to hearty salads and sandwiches, our menu is designed to fuel your day.
Our menu offers delicious gluten-free options, catering to those with celiac disease and other dietary restrictions, upon request, ensuring everyone can indulge without worry.
So whether you're stopping by for a quick bite on your way to work or seeking a tranquil spot to leisurely savor a cup of coffee, Carriage House Bakery & Foods invites you to experience the comforting charm of homemade goodness on the Aurora Pike.
Reviews
This is a true gem nestled in our small town! It is a welcoming spot where locals and visitors alike can enjoy delicious food and warm hospitality.
Our Story
The story of The Carriage House Bakery & Foods is deeply intertwined with a rich family legacy spanning multiple generations. Honoring the traditions of the Mason and Forman families, directly linked to the current owners, as well as other local families, the bakery celebrates their entrepreneurial spirit and commitment to community, all grounded in faith and mutual support.
Founded by Teresa, granddaughter of Arthur Dayton and Myrtle “Mamaw” Forman, along with her husband Keith, the bakery has come to life with the unwavering support of both immediate and extended family members and friends.
Driven by a vision to create a welcoming space where guests can savor freshly brewed coffee, teas, delectable baked goods, and wholesome grab-and-go meals, the bakery also caters to dietary needs, including gluten-free options for those with celiac disease.
Teresa and her family aim to recreate the warmth and nostalgia of their upbringing, spent assisting in Mamaw’s store and post office, bonding with relatives, and gathering in the historic area of Amboy, formerly known as Painters Mill in the early 1900s.
During your visit, take time to learn about the property's rich history. Once home to the family grist mill, store, post office, and original residence. Today, the Forman family farm still stands as the cherished homestead for three of the last four generations.