Welcome!

Carriage House Bakery & Foods is nestled along the scenic Aurora Pike near Aurora, West Virginia. Step into our cozy haven where the aroma of freshly brewed coffee mingles with the irresistible scent of oven-fresh baked goods.





At the Carriage House, we take pride in offering a delightful selection of treats, from flaky croissants to decadent pastries, all lovingly crafted or prepared in-house. Whether you're craving a buttery morning indulgence or a sweet afternoon pick-me-up, we have something to satisfy every palate.





In addition to our delectable pastries, we also serve grab-and-go breakfast and lunch options, perfect for busy days when you're on the move. From wholesome breakfast sandwiches to hearty salads and sandwiches, our menu is designed to fuel your day.





Our menu offers delicious gluten-free options, catering to those with celiac disease and other dietary restrictions, upon request, ensuring everyone can indulge without worry.





So whether you're stopping by for a quick bite on your way to work or seeking a tranquil spot to leisurely savor a cup of coffee, Carriage House Bakery & Foods invites you to experience the comforting charm of homemade goodness on the Aurora Pike.