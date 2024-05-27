Farmer's Morning - This coffee is a bold medium roast of beans from the highlands of Bali, Indonesia and Rainforest Alliance Certified. Local farmers were provided coffee seed stock after a volcano blast in 1963 to encourage growth of the coffee agriculture. Pesticides and chemicals are illegal to use on any of the crops there. We proudly support farmers and agriculture.

