Shipping Within the USA and Gift Cards
Carriage House Bakery & Foods 2479 Aurora Pike
Lunch
Sandwiches
Chicken Salad Sandwich
Chicken Salad with seedless grapes on a Croissant. Gluten free bread option available. 479 Calories$6.65
Ham and American Cheese Sandwich (other cheese options available)
Ham (or turkey) with your choice of cheese on a white bread bun. Gluten free and other bread options available. 560 calories.$4.75
Turkey and American Cheese (other cheese options available)$4.75
The Big Wheel Sandwich - Ample Ham, Turkey, choice of cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickles$6.75
Bacon, Lettuce Tomato on Sour Dough Bread$4.75
Hot Dog$2.75
Salads
House Salad (Small or 1/2 Salad)
A bed of lettuce topped with carrots, tomato, and cucumbers$5.75
House Salad (Large or Full)
A bed of lettuce topped with carrots, tomato, and cucumbers$9.25
Chef's Salad (Small or 1/2 Salad)
A bed of lettuce topped with ham, egg, turkey, carrots, cheese, tomato, and cucumbers$8.65
Chef's Salad (Large or Full Salad)
A bed of lettuce topped with ham, egg, turkey, carrots, cheese, tomato, and cucumbers$14.95
Apple Gala (Small or 1/2) Garden Salad with Meat, Fruit and Nuts
A bed of greens, topped with ham, egg, turkey, cheese, gala apple slices, pecans, and dried cranberries$8.95
Apple Gala (Large or Full) Garden Salad with Meat, Fruit and Nuts
A bed of greens, topped with ham, egg, turkey, cheese, gala apple slices, pecans, and dried cranberries$14.95
Soups Available Friday and Saturday
Coffee
Regular Coffee Drinks
House Reserve
A light to medium blend that is balanced and smooth to be enjoyed by sitting back and relaxing.$2.25
Farmer's Morning
Farmer's Morning - This coffee is a bold medium roast of beans from the highlands of Bali, Indonesia and Rainforest Alliance Certified. Local farmers were provided coffee seed stock after a volcano blast in 1963 to encourage growth of the coffee agriculture. Pesticides and chemicals are illegal to use on any of the crops there. We proudly support farmers and agriculture.$2.25
Thank you
Thank You - Our dark roast with a taste of honey spice$2.25
Mountain Top
Mountain Top -A very, very dark Italian roast. This is a single origin, high mountain grown, fair-trade coffee bean from Columbia. The Supremo bean can be roasted without becoming bitter, resulting in a smooth coffee. Start your day on the Mountain Top!$2.25
Decaf (Mountain Water)
Mountain Water - Medium Decaf a wonderful coffee with no after taste$2.25
Chillin' Cold Brew
Chillin'- Medium/Dark Cold Brew with Hints of Apricot, Citrus and Honey$2.25
Flavored Cozy Caramel, Vanilla, Rum
Cozy, Caramel, Vanilla, Rum Flavored Coffee -Enjoy this alcohol, gluten, allergen, and sugar free coffee by a warm fire on a snowy day or iced in the summer. The Colombian Supremo beans are roasted in small batches and then flavor combinations added with no artificial flavoring. This coffee is wonderful with a cinnamon roll or dessert!$2.55
Christmas Creme Decaf
This premium South American coffee is a Swiss Water Processed blend of vanilla and custard caramelized sugar flavors. Great for a holiday, relaxing by the fire, or iced on warmer days.$2.55
Espresso Drinks
Espresso
2 fluid ounces of espresso from Wolf Creek Falls - Medium wash processed beans with a taste of caramel and stone fruit$3.25
Latte
2 fluid ounces of espresso and 8 ounces of frothy milk$3.75
Macchiato
4 fluid ounces of espresso and 1 ounce frothy milk$4.50
Flat White
4 fluid ounce of espresso, 4 ounces of frothy milk with a foam top$4.75
Cappuccino
4 fluid ounces of espresso, 4 ounces of steamed milk, and 4 ounces of frothy milk$4.75
Americano$4.25
Cortado
4 fluid ounces of steamed milk with 4 fluid ounces of espresso$4.55
The Rudi Mocha Chocolate and Cream
Served Hot - Just like our chocolate and cream pup, Rudi, it is fiesty and sweet! 2 fluid ounces of espresso, chocolate syrup, steamed milk and topped with whipped cream!$4.85
The Grady Caramel and Cream
Served Hot - Our born on St. Patrick's Day Daschund, Grady, is pleased to be honored with this warm drink! It's 2 fluid ounces of espresso, caramel syrup, steamed milk and topped with whipped cream!$4.85
Chewey Christmas Creme with Toasted Marshmallow and White Chocolate
Like our cat, Chewey, this drink can be warm and cozy to settle in for a cat nap or iced on a warmer day. This decaf drink starts with our Christmas Creme vanilla custard and brown sugar flavored coffee. We add toasted marshmallow and white chocolate to round out the flavors with half and half.$4.85
Other Drinks
Bottled Drinks
Coca Cola Sparkling Soft Drinks
20 Fluid Ounce Bottle$2.69
Smart Water
20 Fluid Ounce Bottle$2.99
Gold Peak Bottled Teas
18.5 Fluid Ounce Bottle$3.29
Monster Energy Drinks
16 Fluid Ounce Can$3.50
Minute Maid Lemonade Drinks
20 Fluid Ounce Bottles$2.49
Minute Maid Juice Drinks
12 Fluid Ounce Bottles$2.49
Core Power Protein Drinks
14 Fluid Ounce Bottles$4.75
Fairlife UFM Milk
14 Fluid Ounce Bottles 2% Milk$3.95
Tum-E Yummies
10.1 Fluid Ounce Bottles$2.29
Peace Tea Just Peachy$2.99
Vitamin Water$2.69
Hot Tea
Hot Chocolate White
Hot Chocolate Dark Chocolate
Grab & Go
Packaged Deli Salads
Bag of Chips
Blue Bunny Ice Cream Sundae
Ice Cream Treats
Wells Ice Cream Bar Ninja Turtles$1.95
Chocolate Eclair Fudge with Crunch Coating$2.25
Chocolate Bar Eclair King Size Crunch$2.50
Ice Cream Bar Orange Dream$1.25
Ice cream bar Strawberry Shortcake$2.50
Ice Cream Cone Chocolate Vanilla Twist$4.55
Ice Cream Cup chocolate Sugar Free$1.75
Banana Pudding Ice Cream Sandwich$4.50
Vanilla Ice Cream Sandwich$2.50
Chocolate Chip Ice Cream Sandwich$2.50
Key Lime Pie Ice Cream Sandwich$4.50
Vanilla Cone King$2.50
Baked Goods
Pastry
Jumbo Cinnamon Roll
Large Cinnamon Roll with White Butter Cream Frosting 300-500 Calories$4.35
Jumbo Cinnamon Rolls - 1/2 Dozen (may order ahead for freshness)
Large Cinnamon Roll with White Butter Cream Frosting 340-500 Calories each$14.95
Jumbo Cinnamon Roll - 1 Dozen (may order ahead for freshness)
Large Cinnamon Roll with White Butter Cream Frosting 340-500 Calories each$28.95
Donuts$1.50
Donuts - 1/2 Dozen$8.50
Dozen Donuts - Baker's Dozen$17.75
Large Scone$4.50
Small scone$3.50
Baked Goods
Pepperoni Rolls
Large roll of soft bread, slightly brushed with butter while warm, with a pepperoni center. 360 Calories$2.75
Pepperoni Rolls - 1/2 Dozen (may order ahead for freshness)
Large roll of soft bread, slightly brushed with butter while warm, with a pepperoni center. 360 Calories Each$14.00
Pepperoni Rolls - 1 Dozen (may order ahead for freshness)
Large roll of soft bread, slightly brushed with butter while warm, with a pepperoni center. 360 Calories Each$24.95
Gluten Free Cinnamon Coffee Cake - piece
Gluten free flour, brown sugar, eggs, vegetable oil, milk, flavoring, with pecans and butter cream glaze. 365 Calories$4.55
Gluten Free Cinnamon Coffee Cake (may order ahead for freshness)
Gluten free flour, brown sugar, eggs, vegetable oil, milk, flavoring, with pecans and butter cream glaze. 365 Calories per serving. Serves 9$18.95
Giant Cookie
Selection From Fresh Baked of the Day$2.35
Cookies - 1/2 Dozen
Selection From Fresh Baked of the Day$12.95
Cookies - 1 Dozen (may order ahead for freshness)
Selection From Fresh Baked of the Day$24.25
Cake - Single Slice
Selection From Fresh Baked of the Day$4.65
Cakes - (may order in Advance for Freshness)
Call for pricing based on the type of cake
Bread Pudding with Caramel Sauce
A delicious bread pudding with nutmeg flavoring, raisins and topped with a caramel sauce. 377 Calories$5.75
Gluten Free Bread Pudding with Caramel Sauce
A delicious gluten free bread pudding with nutmeg flavoring, raisins and topped with caramel sauce. 377 Calories$6.25
Egg, Sausage, bacon and Cheese Crustless Quiche
A filling breakfast quiche made from eggs, bacon, ham, sausage, and cheese. 455 Calories$5.50
Gluten Free Quiche Egg, Sausage and Cheese Crustless
A filling breakfast quiche made from eggs, crumbled sausage, cheddar cheese and chunks of gluten free bread. 455 Calories$4.95
Carrot Cake - Single Slice$5.25
Super Bowl Special Cupcakes
One dozen cupcakes decorated in a football theme for the Super Bowl Weekend.$15.00
Packaged Coffee & Merch
Retail Mugs & Tumblers
Ceramic Coffee Mug White 12 ounce
If this item is to be shipped to an address in the USA, please add any detail in the Special Instructions box at the bottom. Include your name and phone number and the name, address, and phone number of the recipient along with any other instructions. To complete payment for shipping, please contact us at 304-698-7742 Monday-Saturday 8AM to 8PM. Thank you.$10.95
Ceramic Coffee Mug Holiday Gingerbread 12 ounce$12.95
20 Ounce Tumbler - White$19.95
20 Ounce Slim Insulated Tumbler - Holiday Gingerbread
If this item is to be shipped to an address in the USA, please add any detail in the Special Instructions box at the bottom. Include your name and phone number and the name, address, and phone number of the recipient along with any other instructions. To complete payment for shipping, please contact us at 304-698-7742 Monday-Saturday 8AM to 8PM. Thank you.$21.95
40 Ounce Insulated Tumbler
If this item is to be shipped to an address in the USA, please add any detail in the Special Instructions box at the bottom. Include your name and phone number and the name, address, and phone number of the recipient along with any other instructions. To complete payment for shipping, please contact us at 304-698-7742 Monday-Saturday 8AM to 8PM. Thank you.$35.95
Shirts
Make at Home Gluten Free Mixes
Magnolia Gluten Free Mixes
Magnolia Gluten Free 14 ounce mixes to make at home! If this item is to be shipped to an address in the USA, please add any detail in the Special Instructions box at the bottom. Include your name and phone number and the name, address, and phone number of the recipient along with any other instructions. To complete payment for shipping, please contact us at 304-698-7742 Monday-Saturday 8AM to 8PM. Thank you.$7.25
Carriage House Dish Towels
Carriage House Dish Towel
If this item is to be shipped to an address in the USA, please add any detail in the Special Instructions box at the bottom. Include your name and phone number and the name, address, and phone number of the recipient along with any other instructions. To complete payment for shipping, please contact us at 304-698-7742 Monday-Saturday 8AM to 8PM. Thank you.$13.95
Carriage House Chef Apron with Logo
White Chef's Apron with Carriage House Logo
If this item is to be shipped to an address in the USA, please add any detail in the Special Instructions box at the bottom. Include your name and phone number and the name, address, and phone number of the recipient along with any other instructions. To complete payment for shipping, please contact us at 304-698-7742 Monday-Saturday 8AM to 8PM. Thank you.$22.95
Bagged Coffee
House Reserve Coffee - Light
A light to medium blend that is balanced and smooth to be enjoyed by sitting back and relaxing. If this item is to be shipped to an address in the USA, please add any detail in the Special Instructions box at the bottom. Include your name and phone number and the name, address, and phone number of the recipient along with any other instructions. To complete payment for shipping, please contact us at 304-698-7742 Monday-Saturday 8AM to 8PM. Thank you.$18.95
Farmer's Morning Coffee - Medium
Famer's Morning - This coffee is a bold medium roast of beans from the highlands of Bali, Indonesia and Rainforest Alliance Certified. Local farmers were provided coffee seed stock after a volcano blast in 1963 to encourage growth of the coffee agriculture. Pesticides and chemicals are illegal to use on any of the crops there. We proudly support farmers and agriculture. If this item is to be shipped to an address in the USA, please add any detail in the Special Instructions box at the bottom. Include your name and phone number and the name, address, and phone number of the recipient along with any other instructions. To complete payment for shipping, please contact us at 304-698-7742 Monday-Saturday 8AM to 8PM. Thank you.$18.95
Thank you Coffee - Dark
Thank You - Our dark roast with a taste of honey spice If this item is to be shipped to an address in the USA, please add any detail in the Special Instructions box at the bottom. Include your name and phone number and the name, address, and phone number of the recipient along with any other instructions. To complete payment for shipping, please contact us at 304-698-7742 Monday-Saturday 8AM to 8PM. Thank you.$18.95
Mountain Top Coffee - Colombian Supremo Bean with Dark Italian Roast
Mountain Top -A very, very dark Italian roast. This is a single origin, high mountain grown, fair-trade coffee bean from Colombia. The Supremo bean can be roasted without becoming bitter, resulting in a smooth coffee. Start your day on the Mountain Top! If this item is to be shipped to an address in the USA, please add any detail in the Special Instructions box at the bottom. Include your name and phone number and the name, address, and phone number of the recipient along with any other instructions. To complete payment for shipping, please contact us at 304-698-7742 Monday-Saturday 8AM to 8PM. Thank you.$18.95
Decaf - Mountain Water Coffee - Medium
Mountain Water - Medium Decaf a wonderful coffee with no after taste. If this item is to be shipped to an address in the USA, please add any detail in the Special Instructions box at the bottom. Include your name and phone number and the name, address, and phone number of the recipient along with any other instructions. To complete payment for shipping, please contact us at 304-698-7742 Monday-Saturday 8AM to 8PM. Thank you.$18.95
Chillin' - Medium-Dark Cold Brew Coffee
Chillin'- Medium/Dark Cold Brew with Hints of Apricot, Citrus and Honey. If this item is to be shipped to an address in the USA, please add any detail in the Special Instructions box at the bottom. Include your name and phone number and the name, address, and phone number of the recipient along with any other instructions. To complete payment for shipping, please contact us at 304-698-7742 Monday-Saturday 8AM to 8PM. Thank you.$18.95
Flavored Cozy Caramel, Vanilla, Rum Coffee - Medium
Cozy, Caramel, Vanilla, Rum Flavored Coffee -Enjoy this alcohol, gluten, allergen, and sugar free coffee by a warm fire on a snowy day or iced in the summer. The Colombian Supremo beans are roasted in small batches and then flavor combinations added with no artificial flavoring. This coffee is wonderful with a cinnamon roll or dessert! If this item is to be shipped to an address in the USA, please add any detail in the Special Instructions box at the bottom. Include your name and phone number and the name, address, and phone number of the recipient along with any other instructions. To complete payment for shipping, please contact us at 304-698-7742 Monday-Saturday 8AM to 8PM. Thank you.$19.95
Espresso Blend- Wolf Creek Falls Coffee -Medium
2 fluid ounces of espresso from Wolf Creek Falls - Medium wash processed beans with a taste of caramel and stone fruit. If this item is to be shipped to an address in the USA, please add any detail in the Special Instructions box at the bottom. Include your name and phone number and the name, address, and phone number of the recipient along with any other instructions. To complete payment for shipping, please contact us at 304-698-7742 Monday-Saturday 8AM to 8PM. Thank you.$18.95
Christmas Creme - decaf
This premium South American coffee is a Swiss Water Processed blend of vanilla and custard caramelized sugar flavors. Great for a holiday, relaxing by the fire, or iced on warmer days.$20.95
Travel Pack any Flavor$5.00