Carriage House Bakery & Foods 2479 Aurora Pike
Coffee
Regular Coffee Drinks
- House Reserve
A light to medium blend that is balanced and smooth to be enjoyed by sitting back and relaxing.$2.00+
- Farmer's Morning
Farmer's Morning - This coffee is a bold medium roast of beans from the highlands of Bali, Indonesia and Rainforest Alliance Certified. Local farmers were provided coffee seed stock after a volcano blast in 1963 to encourage growth of the coffee agriculture. Pesticides and chemicals are illegal to use on any of the crops there. We proudly support farmers and agriculture.$2.00+
- Thank you
Thank You - Our dark roast with a taste of honey spice$2.00+
- Mountain Top
Mountain Top -A very, very dark Italian roast. This is a single origin, high mountain grown, fair-trade coffee bean from Columbia. The Supremo bean can be roasted without becoming bitter, resulting in a smooth coffee. Start your day on the Mountain Top!$2.00+
- Decaf (Mountain Water)
Mountain Water - Medium Decaf a wonderful coffee with no after taste$2.00+
- Chillin' Cold Brew
Chillin'- Medium/Dark Cold Brew with Hints of Apricot, Citrus and Honey$2.00+
- Flavored Cozy Caramel, Vanilla, Rum
Cozy, Caramel, Vanilla, Rum Flavored Coffee -Enjoy this alcohol, gluten, allergen, and sugar free coffee by a warm fire on a snowy day or iced in the summer. The Colombian Supremo beans are roasted in small batches and then flavor combinations added with no artificial flavoring. This coffee is wonderful with a cinnamon roll or dessert!$2.25+
Espresso Drinks
- Espresso
2 fluid ounces of espresso from Wolf Creek Falls - Medium wash processed beans with a taste of caramel and stone fruit$2.50+
- Latte
2 fluid ounces of espresso and 8 ounces of frothy milk$3.25+
- Macchiato
4 fluid ounces of espresso and 1 ounce frothy milk$3.75
- Flat White
4 fluid ounce of espresso, 4 ounces of frothy milk with a foam top$3.75
- Cappuccino
4 fluid ounces of espresso, 4 ounces of steamed milk, and 4 ounces of frothy milk$3.75
- Cortado
4 fluid ounces of steamed milk with 4 fluid ounces of espresso$3.75
- The Rudi Mocha Chocolate and Cream
Served Hot - Just like our chocolate and cream pup, Rudi, it is fiesty and sweet! 2 fluid ounces of espresso, chocolate syrup, steamed milk and topped with whipped cream!$4.25
- The Grady Caramel and Cream
Served Hot - Our born on St. Patrick's Day Daschund, Grady, is pleased to be honored with this warm drink! It's 2 fluid ounces of espresso, caramel syrup, steamed milk and topped with whipped cream!$4.25
Other Drinks
Bottled Drinks
- Coca Cola Sparkling Soft Drinks
20 Fluid Ounce Bottle$2.39
- Waters
20 Fluid Ounce Bottle$2.39
- Gold Peak Bottled Teas
18.5 Fluid Ounce Bottle$2.59
- Monster Energy Drinks
16 Fluid Ounce Can$3.50
- Minute Maid Lemonade Drinks
20 Fluid Ounce Bottles$2.39
- Minute Maid Juice Drinks
12 Fluid Ounce Bottles$2.39
- Core Power Protein Drinks
14 Fluid Ounce Bottles$4.75
- Fairlife UFM Milk
14 Fluid Ounce Bottles 2% Milk$3.95
- Tum-E Yummies
10.1 Fluid Ounce Bottles$2.25
- BodyArmour
16 Fluid Ounce Bottles$3.75
Hot Tea
Grab & Go
Baked Goods
Pastry
- Jumbo Cinnamon Roll
Large Cinnamon Roll with White Butter Cream Frosting 300-500 Calories$2.75
- Jumbo Cinnamon Rolls - 1/2 Dozen (may order ahead for freshness)
Large Cinnamon Roll with White Butter Cream Frosting 340-500 Calories each$14.95
- Jumbo Cinnamon Roll - 1 Dozen (may order ahead for freshness)
Large Cinnamon Roll with White Butter Cream Frosting 340-500 Calories each$28.95
- Donuts$1.50
- Donuts - 1/2 Dozen$8.50
- Dozen Donuts - Baker's Dozen$17.75
- Long John Donut$1.75
- Long John Donut - 1/2 Dozen$9.75
- Long John Donut - Baker's Dozen$19.75
Baked Goods
- Pepperoni Rolls
Large roll of soft bread, slightly brushed with butter while warm, with a pepperoni center. 360 Calories$2.75
- Pepperoni Rolls - 1/2 Dozen (may order ahead for freshness)
Large roll of soft bread, slightly brushed with butter while warm, with a pepperoni center. 360 Calories Each$14.00
- Pepperoni Rolls - 1 Dozen (may order ahead for freshness)
Large roll of soft bread, slightly brushed with butter while warm, with a pepperoni center. 360 Calories Each$24.95
- Gluten Free Cinnamon Coffee Cake - piece
Gluten free flour, brown sugar, eggs, vegetable oil, milk, flavoring, with pecans and butter cream glaze. 365 Calories$3.25
- Gluten Free Cinnamon Coffee Cake (may order ahead for freshness)
Gluten free flour, brown sugar, eggs, vegetable oil, milk, flavoring, with pecans and butter cream glaze. 365 Calories per serving. Serves 9$16.95
- Cookie - Single
Selection From Fresh Baked of the Day$1.50
- Cookies - 1/2 Dozen
Selection From Fresh Baked of the Day$7.00
- Cookies - 1 Dozen (may order ahead for freshness)
Selection From Fresh Baked of the Day$13.50
- Cake - Single Slice
Selection From Fresh Baked of the Day$3.25
- Cakes - (may order in Advance for Freshness)
Call for pricing based on the type of cake
- Bread Pudding with Caramel Sauce
A delicious bread pudding with nutmeg flavoring, raisins and topped with a caramel sauce. 377 Calories$4.50
- Gluten Free Bread Pudding with Caramel Sauce
A delicious gluten free bread pudding with nutmeg flavoring, raisins and topped with caramel sauce. 377 Calories$4.95
Packaged Coffee & Merch
Bagged Coffee
- House Reserve Coffee - Light
A light to medium blend that is balanced and smooth to be enjoyed by sitting back and relaxing.$18.95
- Farmer's Morning Coffee - Medium
Famer's Morning - This coffee is a bold medium roast of beans from the highlands of Bali, Indonesia and Rainforest Alliance Certified. Local farmers were provided coffee seed stock after a volcano blast in 1963 to encourage growth of the coffee agriculture. Pesticides and chemicals are illegal to use on any of the crops there. We proudly support farmers and agriculture.$18.95
- Thank you Coffee - Dark
Thank You - Our dark roast with a taste of honey spice$18.95
- Mountain Top Coffee - Colombian Supremo Bean with Dark Italian Roast
Mountain Top -A very, very dark Italian roast. This is a single origin, high mountain grown, fair-trade coffee bean from Colombia. The Supremo bean can be roasted without becoming bitter, resulting in a smooth coffee. Start your day on the Mountain Top!$18.95
- Decaf - Mountain Water Coffee - Medium
Mountain Water - Medium Decaf a wonderful coffee with no after taste$18.95
- Chillin' - Medium-Dark Cold Brew Coffee
Chillin'- Medium/Dark Cold Brew with HInts of Apricot, Citrus and Honey$18.95
- Flavored Cozy Caramel, Vanilla, Rum Coffee - Medium
Cozy, Caramel, Vanilla, Rum Flavored Coffee -Enjoy this alcohol, gluten, allergen, and sugar free coffee by a warm fire on a snowy day or iced in the summer. The Colombian Supremo beans are roasted in small batches and then flavor combinations added with no artificial flavoring. This coffee is wonderful with a cinnamon roll or dessert!$18.95
- Espresso Blend- Wolf Creek Falls Coffee -Medium
2 fluid ounces of espresso from Wolf Creek Falls - Medium wash processed beans with a taste of caramel and stone fruit$18.95