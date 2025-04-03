Famer's Morning - This coffee is a bold medium roast of beans from the highlands of Bali, Indonesia and Rainforest Alliance Certified. Local farmers were provided coffee seed stock after a volcano blast in 1963 to encourage growth of the coffee agriculture. Pesticides and chemicals are illegal to use on any of the crops there. We proudly support farmers and agriculture. If this item is to be shipped to an address in the USA, please add any detail in the Special Instructions box at the bottom. Include your name and phone number and the name, address, and phone number of the recipient along with any other instructions. To complete payment for shipping, please contact us at 304-698-7742 Monday-Saturday 8AM to 8PM. Thank you.