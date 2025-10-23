Mountain Top Coffee - Colombian Supremo Bean with Dark Italian Roast

Mountain Top -A very, very dark Italian roast. This is a single origin, high mountain grown, fair-trade coffee bean from Colombia. The Supremo bean can be roasted without becoming bitter, resulting in a smooth coffee. Start your day on the Mountain Top! If this item is to be shipped to an address in the USA, please add any detail in the Special Instructions box at the bottom. Include your name and phone number and the name, address, and phone number of the recipient along with any other instructions. To complete payment for shipping, please contact us at 304-698-7742 Monday-Saturday 8AM to 8PM. Thank you.