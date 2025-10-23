Espresso Blend- Wolf Creek Falls Coffee -Medium

$0

Espresso Blend Retail Size Required* Please select 1 Select... Ground or Beans Select... Type of Grind Select...

Add to Cart 1

2 fluid ounces of espresso from Wolf Creek Falls - Medium wash processed beans with a taste of caramel and stone fruit. If this item is to be shipped to an address in the USA, please add any detail in the Special Instructions box at the bottom. Include your name and phone number and the name, address, and phone number of the recipient along with any other instructions. To complete payment for shipping, please contact us at 304-698-7742 Monday-Saturday 8AM to 8PM. Thank you.