  • Home
  • /
  • Apple Gala (Large or Full) Garden Salad with Meat, Fruit and Nuts

Apple Gala (Large or Full) Garden Salad with Meat, Fruit and Nuts

$0

Please select up to 2
Select...
Please select up to 2
Select...
Select...
1
A bed of greens, topped with ham, egg, turkey, cheese, gala apple slices, pecans, and dried cranberries