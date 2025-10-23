Skip to Main content
Carriage House Bakery & Foods
0
Order Online
Home
/
Jumbo Cinnamon Rolls - 1/2 Dozen (may order ahead for freshness)
Jumbo Cinnamon Rolls - 1/2 Dozen (may order ahead for freshness)
$0
Cinnamon Roll Toppings
Please select up to 1
Select...
Add to Cart
1
Large Cinnamon Roll with White Butter Cream Frosting 340-500 Calories each
Carriage House Bakery & Foods Location and Hours
(304) 698-7742
2479 Aurora Pike, Aurora, WV 26705
Closed
•
Opens Thursday at 8AM
All hours
View menu
This site is powered by
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Statement