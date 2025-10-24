Skip to Main content
Carriage House Bakery & Foods
0
Order Online
Home
/
Espresso
Espresso
$0
Size
Required*
Please select 1
Select...
Temperature - Iced or Hot
Required*
Please select 1
Select...
Coffee Flavorings
Select...
Add to Cart
1
2 fluid ounces of espresso from Wolf Creek Falls - Medium wash processed beans with a taste of caramel and stone fruit
Carriage House Bakery & Foods Location and Hours
(304) 698-7742
2479 Aurora Pike, Aurora, WV 26705
Open now
•
Closes at 3PM
All hours
View menu
This site is powered by
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Statement